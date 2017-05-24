Gamble pays off

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town will see some savings from a decision not to join the Mount Desert Island school system in accepting a bid for the purchase of fuel oil earlier this year.

The school system locked in a price of $1.90 per gallon in January. On Tuesday, selectmen accepted a bid of $1.79 per gallon for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, a savings of 11 cents per gallon.

Town Manager Don Lagrange told selectmen he planned to wait longer in hopes of an even lower price but became nervous that cuts in oil production would lead to higher prices.

According to Lagrange, the town used 3,232 gallons of heating oil last year. If consumption remains the same, the town will save $355 compared to what they would have paid if they had participated in the school system’s bid.