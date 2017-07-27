Funderburk, Peckham recognized for service

MOUNT DESERT — Anne Funderburk and George Peckham, two longtime pillars of civic life in Mount Desert, have been recognized for their service to the community by Town Manager Durlin Lunt and the Board of Selectmen.

Peckham and his wife, Marion, recently moved to Orono. Funderburk and her husband, Lance, soon will move to Scarborough.

Peckham served on both the Board of Selectmen and the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees.

“George is known for his dry wit and his Yankee frugality and common sense,” Lunt said. “In recent years, he has been best known for his tireless efforts to reform the funding formula for the high school.”

Lunt praised Funderburk for her years of involvement in community affairs including service on town boards and in organizations such as the Seal Harbor Village Improvement Society.

“Citizens such as Anne do a lot of the heavy lifting that helps to make small-town democracy thrive and flourish,” he said. “The work is not usually glamorous and perhaps not always appreciated, but such citizens serve as the conscience of their communities.”

Selectman Rick Mooers said at Monday’s board meeting that Peckham and Funderburk will be greatly missed.

Board Chairman John Macauley agreed that the town “won’t be the same without them.”