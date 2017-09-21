Frost joins BHBT

ELLSWORTH — Jack A. Frost will join Bar Harbor Bankshares in October as vice president, director of community giving. Frost will oversee the bank’s charitable giving efforts.

“Jack’s experience and focus will help further develop and strengthen our charitable giving strategy, which is so closely tied to who we are as an organization,” said Curtis Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Frost has more than 10 years’ experience in development and fundraising, having worked as executive director of the Maine Coast Healthcare Foundation and director of philanthropy of the Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems Foundation. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in public administration.

Community involvement is equally important to Frost in his personal life. He participates in the American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine and serves the boards of the Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Frenchman Bay Conservancy and Healthy Acadia. Frost is a past participant in Leadership Hancock County and a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Ellsworth.

Frost and his wife, Brenda, live in Ellsworth, and they have one daughter, who is currently attending college.