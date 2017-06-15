Free passes to state parks

AUGUSTA — Maine State Parks and Historic Sites will treat Maine residents to a free day-use admission on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. The annual event is to encourage residents to visit parks and sites and to thank them for their continued support.

The open admission does not apply to Acadia, the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Peacock Beach, Scarborough Beach State Park, Swan Island, the ME Wildlife Park, the Penobscot River Corridor or the Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect. Admission to Fort Knox will be free that day.