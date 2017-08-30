Free AED, CPR class offered

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A free automatic external defibrillator (AED) and hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) class will be offered by the Southwest Harbor and Tremont Ambulance Service and the Southwest Harbor Public Library at the library on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5-7 p.m.

This class is not for CPR certification but still provides participants with current AED and hands-only CPR information as an introductory or refresher class in a low-stress, supportive environment.

The class will be taught by Patricia Buccello, an American Heart Association certified instructor and local paramedic. Space is limited; call the library at 244-7065 to reserve a place. Participants should dress comfortably.

The library’s AED and staff training were funded by the Maine Cardiovascular Health Council and the Maine Care Development Public Health Rural Access to Emergency Devices Grant Program.