Foundation is launched

BAR HARBOR — Witham Family Hotels has formed a new charitable fund to support local organizations and events.

“Over the past 30 years, my father has been very involved and supportive of many local charities and events,” David C. Witham said in a statement. “We very much believe in giving back to our local and regional community.”

The fund allows the company to carry on that tradition in a more organized and formal manner. The fund’s website includes a grant application form. Grants will be focused on housing, food, community health, education, culture and “local causes,” according to the group’s mission statement.

The company also plans to match employee contributions to their existing employee benevolence fund.

Visit wfhcharitablefund.com.