SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former Harbormaster Gene Thurston III passed away at his home in Manset on June 13. He was 69 years old.

Thurston, a local lobsterman and Vietnam veteran, served as the town’s harbormaster for 17 years. Thurston, who also was part owner of the Kozy Kove restaurant for a while, was also an avid freshwater fisherman and hunter.

His son, Adam, is the town’s current harbormaster.