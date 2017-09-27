Former chief pleads guilty to OUI

ELLSWORTH – A former Bar Harbor Police chief has entered a guilty plea related to his arrest late last year in Ellsworth on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Nathan Young, 55, of Bar Harbor pleaded guilty June 21 in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court to the OUI charge and, separately, a charge of violating the conditions of his release.

According to court records, Young was not in the courtroom; the pleas were entered on his behalf by his attorney, Wayne Foote of Bangor. Foote, according to his website, specializes in defending people charged with drunken driving.

Young was arrested by Ellsworth Police in December after the department received a report of an erratic driver coming into the city on Route 3 from Trenton.

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster, Young at the time of his arrest refused to submit to testing that would determine his blood alcohol level. Maine law states refusing a test is an aggravating factor and driver’s who refuse and are convicted of OUI face stiffer penalties than those who do comply.

One of the conditions set by Foote in having his client enter the guilty plea was that the allegation of test refusal be dropped, according to court documents. That condition was accepted by the court.

As a result, Young was sentenced to pay a $500 fine and serve a 150-day driver’s license suspension. He was not ordered to serve any time in jail.

On the charge of violating the conditions of his release, Young was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

An email to Foster asking why prosecutors agreed to drop the refusal allegation was not answered by press time.

Young also was charged by Bangor Police with OUI and violating the conditions of his release after he arrived at the Hollywood Casino early Christmas morning intoxicated. Police became involved after casino employees refused Young admission.

In May, Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chris Chu said his office decided not to proceed with the OUI charge in Bangor because there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. According to Chu, Young admitted to police he had consumed alcohol but told them he became intoxicated only after parking his vehicle.

Young did enter a guilty plea in Bangor District Court on the bail violation charge on April 21 and was fined $250, a court clerk said at the time.

Young was fired as police chief in Bar Harbor in January 2014 after an investigator hired by the town concluded Young was intoxicated and acted inappropriately toward his officers, who were responding to a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck in the parking lot of the closed Town Hill Market. Young was the sole occupant of that truck.

After town councilors turned down Young’s appeal of his dismissal, he filed a lawsuit against the town. The matter has not been resolved in court.