Former chief arrested again

BANGOR — Former Bar Harbor Police Chief Nathan Young was arrested for the second time in a week for alleged drunk-driving following a stop by Bangor police early Christmas morning.

Young, 54, of Bar Harbor, was stopped at Hollywood Casino on Main Street at about 12:30 a.m., according to Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton. Young was charged with operating while under the influence (OUI) and violating the conditions of his release and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where he later was released on bail, Cotton said.

Ellsworth police arrested Young on Dec. 18, charging him with OUI after receiving a report of an erratic driver coming into Ellsworth from Trenton on Route 3.

Young was fired as police chief in Bar Harbor in January 2014 after an investigator hired by the town concluded Young was intoxicated and acted inappropriately when two of his officers responded to a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked at night in the parking lot of a closed Town Hill Market.

After town councilors turned down his appeal of his dismissal, Young filed a lawsuit against the town. Some of those claims are yet to be considered by the court.