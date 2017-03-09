Food groups get donations

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Westside Food Pantry here and The Bread of Life Food Pantry on Swans Island have received donations from First National Bank.

“It is our goal to respond to the needs of these vital organizations that serve and help these families put food on the table,” said Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of the bank.

The Westside Food Pantry has been helping feed the hungry in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and Mount Desert for over 26 years. It is located on the second floor of Harbor House. There are no requirements to receive vouchers other than providing proof of residence. Call 664-8615.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is located in the Old Village Firehouse on Swans Island. The pantry is open on Thursday afternoons as needed. Call 526-4347.