TREMONT — The Tremont Recreational Board is hosting a Bass Harbor Mackerel Derby on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weigh-in will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Bernard Town Dock. Fish entered must be caught in Bass Harbor on the day of the derby.

Trophies will be awarded. T-shirts will be available for purchase.