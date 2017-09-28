Fisherman rescued off Seal Cove

TREMONT – A worker at a summer home Thursday morning heard cries for help coming from an overturned boat in the waters off the Cape Road and called police. His action probably saved the life of a Seal Cove lobster fisherman.

Jordan Hodgdon was fishing in a small open boat between Hardwood and Moose islands when the boat’s propeller became entangled with rope, according to Chief Keith Higgins of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department.

“Before he could get it cleared, the boat started taking on water and overturned,” Higgins said.

Fortunately the worker, Ethan Burne, heard Hodgdon calling for help and phoned the Southwest Harbor Police Department sometime around 11:30 a.m. The dispatcher notified Tremont firefighters, the U. S. Coast Guard and the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service. All three responded.

Higgins said he first called several fishermen who fished in the same area as Hodgdon. One of them was Colton Sanborn, a friend of Hodgdon’s and member of the Southwest Harbor Fire Department.

Sanborn had just returned in his boat to Bass Harbor and he raced to the scene with Tremont Harbormaster Justin Seavey behind in the town’s boat.

Higgins said he then went to a Cape Road shorefront property owned by the Paine family. Eliot Paine told him his caretaker Larry Albee had just taken their boat out to Moose Island. Albee was notified and joined in the search.

Higgins said he was able to watch the rescue unfold from the shore. Albee was first on the scene, with Sanborn, Seavey and the Coast Guard in their 47-foot lifeboat not far behind.

“They were really hauling,” Higgins said.

Albee pulled Hodgdon from the water and transferred him to Sanborn’s boat.

“They took his clothes off and put him into foul weather gear,” Higgins said.

Sanborn headed for the Seal Cove dock where the ambulance crew was waiting. Hodgdon was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor and later released.

Hodgdon’s boat was not recovered.

“It sunk within eight minutes of getting him out,” Higgins said.

Conditions on the water Wednesday were described at extremely rough, with a small craft warning in effect.