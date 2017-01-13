Fisherman Forum topics sought

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is soliciting topic suggestions for its annual Maine Fisherman’s Forum Shellfish Focus Day, this year, to be held on the first day of the forum, Thursday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Samoset Resort in Rockland.

Please send ideas including recommended speakers to Angel Wilson at [email protected] by Monday, Jan. 16.

The Fisherman’s Forum will run from Thursday, March 2, until Saturday, March 4, and will feature over 30 free seminars, a tradeshow and an auction, in addition to evening activities.

For more information about this year’s seminar, visit mainefishermansforum.org.