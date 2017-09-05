Eager students arrive for the first day of classes at Mount Desert Elementary School on Aug. 31. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
These kindergarteners lost no time bonding over blocks Thursday morning at the Tremont Consolidated School. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
Students file out of an assembly on the first day of school in Trenton on Aug. 31. The day began with the usual pancake breakfast sponsored by the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
Kindergarten students at the Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor look on as teacher Carol Null reads from “Too Many Toys.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
These students at Emerson in Bar Harbor were so excited to see each other after a summer apart that they sprinted across the lawn for a reunion hug last Thursday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES