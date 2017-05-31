Fireworks blamed in trailer fires

TRENTON — Improper disposal of fireworks is believed to be the cause of a Tuesday night fire that destroyed two camper trailers on a Bar Harbor Road property, according to Chief Steve Corson of the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

“We had an initial report of fireworks going off inside one of the campers,” Corson said.

Crews arrived to find both trailers fully engulfed in flames and fireworks shooting off from inside one of the campers. Adding to the danger were two small propane tanks that were starting to vent gas, Corson said.

“We initially kept our distance,” the chief said. “We did put some water on it to cool it down.”

The trailers were behind RDR Lobster, Corson said. One was occupied. All occupants got out safely.

Corson said the occupants, who weren’t identified, had been shooting off fireworks earlier in the evening and disposed of the spent fireworks in a cardboard box next to one of the trailers. Apparently, one of the fireworks had not been completely extinguished, sparking the fire, the chief said.

The trailers were parked about 6-8 feet apart and both were between 18 and 20 feet in length, Corson estimated.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Trenton firefighters were assisted by the Lamoine Fire Department.