‘Fire’ sales approved

MOUNT DESERT — Selectmen Monday agreed to sell two of the town’s aging fire trucks and offer a third for sale by sealed bids.

The board voted unanimously to sell a 1995 International pumper truck to the town of Swans Island for $35,000.

A 1992 International pumper will be sold to the town of Stockton Springs for $22,000. The town also will pay a $2,000 commission to the broker on the sale.

Another pumper truck, which Fire Chief Mike Bender said was suffering from frame, body and manifold corrosion, a 1989 Ford, will be put out to bid.

The town will take delivery of a new pumper in the next two weeks or so, said Bender.

With six other trucks spread across stations in three villages, “We should be all set for the next 15 years or so,” Bender said.