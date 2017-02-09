Fire, library budgets sent on

TREMONT — The town’s Fire Department and library submitted budget requests for the 2017-2018 fiscal year to selectmen at their Jan. 17 meeting.

Chief Keith Higgins of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department said he is asking for $80,200, a hike of 5.5 percent from this year. The $4,400 increase is mostly to cover the purchase of two pieces of equipment.

The 12-year-old generator at the Bass Harbor fire station has become unreliable and needs replacing, Higgins said. The $11,000 budget line for station repair and maintenance includes the purchase and installation.

The second major expenditure is for a trailer with a mobile water storage tank and pump for fighting woodland fires and other fires in remote areas. The trailer, Higgins said, would be capable of carrying equipment purchased for fire protection on Gotts Island and could be transported there by boat.

The trustees of the Bass Harbor Memorial Library are proposing a nearly $60,300 budget, a decrease of $1,300. The proposed budget is lower despite increases in wages and maintenance costs.

The $31,649 budget for payroll reflects a 2.1 percent increase. The librarian’s salary would go from $22,464 annually to $22,963. The assistant librarian would go from $6,024 to $6,190. The budget line also includes about $2,500 for substitutes.

The proposed $3,100 budget for maintenance and repairs is an increase of $600. The increase, according to trustees, is due to absorbing the cost of mowing the library lawn. In the past, the town’s public works crew did the mowing. That cost was reflected in the public works budget and not that of the library.

Selectmen unanimously approved separate motions to put both items on the warrant for the annual town meeting in May.