Fire destroys Long Pond studio

MOUNT DESERT – A Thursday morning fire destroyed an art studio at a seasonal home on Long Pond.

Mount Desert Fire Department Chief Mike Bender said dispatch received report of a fire on the Sand Point Road at around 5:40 a.m. Sand Point Road is off the Beech Hill Road not far from the entrance to Camp Beech Cliff.

“There was a fisherman on Long Pond and he saw the flames,” Bender said.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the remote location.

“The roof and walls had partly collapsed,” Bender said. “We went right to defensive mode.”

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to a nearby building.

Bender said the 30 foot by 40 foot one-story building that burned was under construction and nearing completion. Contractors had worked at the site on Wednesday, he said.

The property is one of several seasonal residences in that area of Long Pond. Bender said no one is staying at any of those homes.

The cause of the fire is, at this point, undetermined. A state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

The Mount Desert Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Tremont. The Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service also assisted.