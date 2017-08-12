Fire of ’47 film to premiere Oct. 1

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society’s new film on the Great Fire of 1947 is slated to premiere at the Criterion Theatre on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The fundraising for the production is complete with the commitment of five major sponsors to help bring this film to the community.

First National Bank, Kay & Steve Theede, Means Family Foundation, Cary and June Swan, and L.S. Robinson Co. Insurance/A Division of Allen Insurance and Financial each have committed $5,000 to the fundraising goal of $25,000.

“Fire of ’47” Director Peter Logue of Southwest Harbor has interviewed more than 20 community members who shared their memories of the tragic conflagration that roared across much of the eastern side of Mount Desert Island 70 years ago. Photos and film taken in 1947 also will be part of the film. Narrated by Steve Zirnkilton, the film documents the fire that was ignited on Oct. 17 and wasn’t declared out until Nov. 14, 1947.

“It was a disastrous time – 67 summer homes were burned down as well as 100 year around residences,” said society curator Deborah Dyer.

“The Bar Harbor Historical Society used a lot of resources, and many people gave experiences during the time of evacuation for the movie, as well.”

A trailer for the film will be shown starting mid-August.

“We are so thankful for the support from our five major contributors who believe in the significance of this film to our community,” said film executive producer and BHHS board member Kimberly Swan.

“I have seen the first version of the sneak peek trailer that Peter Logue has created for the film, and my eyes were filled with tears. It is a very powerful piece.”

Tickets for the premiere will go on sale in September.

To find out more, call 288-0000.