Filmmaker to discuss Bridges

BAR HARBOR — Documentary filmmaker and camera assistant Thom Willey will speak at Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought program on Friday, Feb. 24, from noon to 1 p.m.

Willey will talk about his career in film and television, and his current documentary “Rhythms of the Heart.” The documentary film depicts the late Passamaquoddy canoe and basket craftsman David Moses Bridges and his journey to preserve family, life and tradition while facing a life-threatening illness.

Original music for the film was composed and performed by Southwest Harbor resident Chris Gray.

A lifetime resident of Southwest Harbor, Willey has worked in the motion picture and television industries since 1990. Willey’s 1998 documentary of Northeast Harbor resident and artist Richard Estes was recently rereleased and updated on DVD in 2014. Such films as “Dan in Real Life,” “The Rockford Files,” and multiple Stephen King film adaptations contribute to his resume.

Food for Thought is held at Birch Bay Village in Hulls Cove. Events are open to the public. The lecture from noon to 1 p.m. is free. A hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $11. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon Thursday, Feb. 23. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org.