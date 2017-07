BAR HARBOR — Public visioning meetings with consultant Louis Ajamil about the use of the former ferry terminal property here are set for July 17 and 24 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Last month, voters approved creation of a new zoning district for the property, which would allow a facility capable of docking cruise ships to be built there.

Ajamil is working under a contract paid by the town, the Maine Port Authority and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.