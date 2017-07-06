Escapee caught after three days on the run

ELLSWORTH — A Southwest Harbor man who escaped last week from the Bar Harbor police station was taken into custody three days later by a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy.

A warrant was issued last fall for 24-year-old Neil Long charging him with an Aug. 22 theft in Southwest Harbor. Long managed to avoid any contact with police until June 25, when Bar Harbor police arrested him on the warrant and additionally charged him with violating his bail conditions.

According to Bar Harbor police, Long was one of three people being booked at the time. He managed to slip out a window and escape.

Long was arrested again on June 28 in Ellsworth by Deputy Jeff McFarland. He was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, receiving stolen property, violating bail conditions and two counts of failure to appear in court and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

Long is accused of stealing a BB gun from a Southwest Harbor residence, according to Chief Alan Brown of the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

Lt. David Kerns of the Bar Harbor Police Department said Long also could face a charge of escape. That would be for the district attorney’s office to determine, he said.

In February 2016, Long was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury on single counts of theft, unauthorized use of property and violating the conditions of his release. The charges stem from a vehicle theft in Southwest Harbor in September 2015.