Eno joins lawsuit

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor residents Jonathan Eno and his wife Karen Gilfillan have joined a lawsuit against the town with James Blanchard and William Ruger seeking to invalidate the passage of zoning amendment Article 12 at June’s town meeting elections.

Eno is a member of the Warrant Committee that recommended against Article 12. He and Blanchard are both members of the petitioners’ committee that collected signatures for the citizen petition Article 13.

The original complaint, filed in July, claimed that Blanchard and Ruger had both voted in the June election. The amended complaint clarifies that Ruger does not vote here but has standing in the suit as a property owner.

Town Attorney Ed Bearor filed a response to the suit Aug. 4.