Emergency responders to be honored

ELLSWORTH — A dinner to honor emergency responders from Hancock and Washington counties will be hosted by Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in its cafeteria on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m.

Each year, the hospital takes time to thank the men and women who are frequently the first people to see our patients in their greatest time of need. “A successful emergency department relies heavily on the support of our community first responders,” said Kelly Collins, director of the hospital’s Emergency Department.

“This relationship is crucial to providing the highest quality care at the right facility for members of this county. To have a highly qualified crew can make all the difference in the patient’s outcome. We applaud the efforts of our first responders and truly appreciate all that they do for Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and for the patients that entrust them with their lives.”

The hospital honors a local team of responders each year for Outstanding Emergency Call of the Year based on nominations received from the community. This year’s recipient will be announced at the event.

Support for the dinner is provided by Machias Savings Bank. Email Jack Frost at [email protected] or call 664-5548 by May 18 to RSVP for the dinner.