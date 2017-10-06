Emera seeks rate hike

BAR HARBOR — Power company Emera Maine is asking state regulators to approve an increase in rates for customers. The request is not related to expenses incurred building a new substation in Bar Harbor or acquiring the power company in Swans Island, company officials said.

On Sept. 27, some Emera Maine customers received a notice that they would be seeing a 12 percent increase in the distribution rate, which translates into a 4 to 5 percent increase in their overall electric bill.

Part of the cost of the new “Acadia Substation” was “factored into rates” a year ago, said Allison Gray Doughty of Emera in an email. The substation is on Prospect Avenue, at the site of a former funeral home, and was designed with a facade to look like a traditional carriage house.

In 2016, according to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, Emera raised distribution rates by 3.75 percent after the PUC initially denied a request for an 8 percent increase.

A year earlier, the PUC ruled that Emera’s requested rate increase to recoup $7.4 million of the Acadia Substation’s total cost of $9.5 million did not meet “its burden of proof.”

The commission ruled that the additional cost of the more expensive substation should not fall on all of their customers, saying the local residents who pushed for the more expensive substation ought to bear more of the cost.

The ruling also said it did not “foreclose the possibility” of revisiting the issue, so the case is still open.

A traditional open-air substation at the Woodbury Road location originally chosen for the project would have cost $5 to $7.5 million, records show.

Doughty said that the total cost of the substation was not recovered, but there will be another case to recoup the remaining funds.

“The remainder of that investment was set aside for further consideration under its own case,” Doughty said.

Doughty said that Emera’s acquisition of the Swans Island Electric Cooperative in Frenchboro and Swans Island was not “a factor in the current case.”

According to the letter Emera sent to customers last week, distribution rates “cover the costs of delivering electricity over the local electric system to your home or business.”

Doughty said the increase will include investments in system reliability, customer service and operations. Additional revenue also will be used for “hardening” the system against storms, added investment into their customer service department and managing trees near power lines, she said.

The rate case was filed on Oct. 2. A case conference call is scheduled for Oct. 11. As of Oct. 3, there were 16 complaints filed by residents in the docket.