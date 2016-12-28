Emera removes idle generators

BAR HARBOR — Residents and commuters last week noticed work being done at power company Emera Maine’s facility at Young’s Corner, near the intersection of Norway Drive and Eagle Lake Road.

Four large diesel generators, which had been decommissioned for several years, were removed from the site, Emera representative Steve Sloan said.

“Those were the diesel generators that provided voltage support back-up to the Bar Harbor area years ago before we made the series of transmission system upgrades,” he said. “They were quite old. We had been going through a decommissioning process, and the time came to physically remove them.”

There also is a small substation at that site, Sloan said, which will remain in service.

Neighbors said the fuel tank that used to serve the generators was removed last year.

Emera began work in 2015 on both parts of a project to improve reliability of electrical service here: the new substation on Prospect Avenue and new transmission lines connecting that new facility with the existing substation in Town Hill to create redundant loops.