AUGUSTA — As of June 8, elver fishermen in the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) jurisdiction had reported catching 7,316 pounds of the 7,566-pound quota.

Dealers reported buying nearly 9,300 pounds with a reported value of about $12,100 for an average price per pound of $1,302. That data includes catch by the Maliseet and Passamaquoddy tribes, which have their own quotas.