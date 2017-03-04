Student news

Numerous area students have been honored recently.

University of Rhode Island

Seth Alexander Vanzura of Trenton was named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the fall semester. Vanzura is in the URI doctor of pharmacy program.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

Ohio Wesleyan University

Rebecca Gerrish of Bar Harbor has been named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

University of Vermont

Helena Munson of Bar Harbor has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Vermont. Munson is majoring in environmental sciences in the College of Arts & Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Thomas College

Three local students were named to the Thomas College dean’s list for the fall term.

They are Caleb Cough and Emily Cough of Bar Harbor and Kimberly Banks of Swans Island.

Uniformed Services University

Penelope Heiges of Otter Creek, currently a lieutenant commander nurse in the U.S. Navy, has been selected to attend Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences here starting May 2017.

Heiges will be enrolled in the certified registered nurse anesthesia program. She is currently stationed in Newport, R.I., at Officer Training Command and works as deputy director for Officer Development School and Direct Commission Officer Indoctrination course.

In addition, she was selected as Officer Instructor of the Year, 2016 at Officer Training Command as well as Naval Service Training Command, which covers all accession training programs in the Navy, including enlisted boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill., and ROTC programs.

Heiges is the daughter of Dennis L. Smith of Otter Creek and Joanne B. Eaton of Northeast Harbor.

Curry College

Chloe Corrion of Bar Harbor has been named to the Curry College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes and have no grade lower than a C for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.

Bentley University

Robin Nicholson has been named to the Bentley University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time student must have a GPA of 3.3 or higher with no course grade below 2.0 during the term.

Colby College

Nellie S. LaValle of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list at Colby College for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-17 year.

LaValle, a member of the class of 2018, attended Mount Desert Island High School and is the daughter of David LaValle of Bar Harbor and Heather Halliday of Hulls Cove.

LaValle earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be included on the list.

University of Maine

Several local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the fall 2016 semester.

From Bar Harbor, Sierra Bloom, Molly Brown, Abbie Burton, Christopher Butler, Mary Chamberlin, Jennifer Clemens, Dominic Frongillo, William Krason, Molly Moon, Michaela Murray and Sierra Tapley were named to the dean’s list.

From Bass Harbor, Kathleen Murphy was honored.

From Islesford, Samantha Krasnow achieved the distinction.

From Mount Desert, Sierra Colson, Hannah Edgecomb and Samuel Johnson were named to the list.

From Northeast Harbor, Mea Clark and Adam Gray were honored.

From Southwest Harbor, Hanna Murphy earned the distinction.

From Trenton, Keegan McKim was named to the dean’s list.

To earn the honor, students had to complete 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Clarkson University

Samuel L. Carignan of Bar Harbor, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named to the Clarkson University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 GPA and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Southern New Hampshire University

Molly Corson of Bar Harbor has been honored for her academic achievement at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2016 semester.

Corson is majoring in culinary management.

Husson University

Several island students have been named to the president’s and dean’s lists of Husson University for fall 2016.

President’s list: Aidan Pasha of Bar Harbor is a junior in the entertainment production program. Ye Zheng of Bar Harbor is a junior in the accounting program. Malorie Young of Bar Harbor is a junior in the criminal justice program. Meghan Catanese of Trenton is a junior in the hospitality and tourism management program. Sarah Luna of Trenton is a junior in the elementary education program.

To be named to the president’s list, students had to carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA between 3.8 and 4.

Dean’s list: Abigail Jones of Bar Harbor is a junior in the criminal justice program. Malcolm Clough III of Southwest Harbor is a junior in the university’s nursing program.

To be named to the dean’s list, students had to carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.6 and 3.79.

University of Maine at Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE — Hannah Grace Boyce of Bar Harbor has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle for the fall 2016 semester.

John Kauffmann Prize

YARMOUTH — A student from Mount Desert Island High School is among four winners of the John Kauffmann Prize for Environmental Writing.

Olivia Stanley of Bar Harbor, a junior at MDI High School, won second prize for her essay titled “The Ocean.”

Students from nine high schools across the state submitted essays to the competition, which asked Maine students in grades 9-12 to write about nature, environmental or political activism, scholarship, a science-based topic, a personal memory or to tell a good story on an environmental theme.

“All of the winning essays demonstrated not only strong writing, but also a willingness to think deeply about some aspect of personal relationship to place, or to express research-based advocacy of positive environmental practices,” said Kauffmann Program Director Ian Ramsey.

The winning entries will be posted soon on the North Yarmouth Academy website, NYA.org. A prize ceremony at which the winners read their essays will be held at North Yarmouth Academy Middle School on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

For her efforts, Stanley won a $200 prize. The first-place award went to Milla Rosenfeld of Freeport, who wrote an essay titled “Orcas Island.” In third place was Parker Elkins of Edgecomb, whose essay is titled “Memories.” Callie Cunningham of Rome was given honorable mention for “Environmentally Safe Camping.”