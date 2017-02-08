Regional champs

HAMPDEN — The Conners Emerson math team won the MathCounts Eastern Maine competition, held at Reeds Brook Middle School on Jan. 28. Their team score was far higher than others, math teacher and Coach Sarah Winne said of the 13 participating schools.

In individual competition, Bar Harbor boasts the first-place and sixth-place finishers among their ranks.

State competition is set for March 4 in Fairfield. At least one student is hoping to compete in the nationals as well, held in May in Florida. Volunteer Joel Graber is also a coach for the team.