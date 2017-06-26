Dr. Davidson is named CMO

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Stuart Davidson has been named chief medical officer at Mount Desert Island Hospital. Davidson assumes the role from Dr. Edward Gilmore, who retired in May after more than 46 years of practice on MDI.

“I’ve learned a considerable amount from my predecessor. He has a lot of patience, wisdom and knowledge, and he has graciously allowed himself to be available for consultation as the need arises,” said Davidson.

“Dr. Davidson brings considerable experience, gained from more than 36 years in practice, to the role,” said Arthur J. Blank, hospital president and CEO. “He is trusted by both our community and medical staff, and we are thrilled that he has joined our senior administration team to lead our organization forward.”

In his new role, Davidson will serve as a liaison between the medical staff, the administration and the hospital board of trustees. “I will be helping our administration and medical staff to work together on our combined vision for the future,” he said.

His new role will include staff recruitment, development and revision of medical care protocols, promotion of ethical standards, promotion of effective and improved use of medical technology and the evaluation and resolution of patient and staff concerns.

Davidson is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon recognized by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Boston. Following medical school, he attended Georgetown University for a surgical internship and orthopedic residency. Prior to joining MDI Hospital in 2010, Davidson was in private practice in Virginia. He is currently the acting president of the MDI Hospital medical staff.