Downeast Transportation study set

BAR HARBOR — The Island Explorer summer bus service and parking in Bar Harbor were not the focus of a state grant that Downeast Transportation received this year, Executive Director Paul Murphy said.

“The grant we received from the DOT applies to year-round services, which is exclusive of the Island Explorer,” Murphy said.

Minutes of a Parking Solutions Task Force meeting discussed at the Sept. 19 council meeting said the transportation group received funding to conduct a study “to examine opportunities to better synchronize future Island Explorer service with plans by Acadia National Park, The Jackson Lab and the town of Bar Harbor, including the parking program.”

Murphy said that parking solutions will be involved in the study, but increased bus service is being largely influenced by a new Jackson Lab facility in Ellsworth.

“They will need extended commuter service,” Murphy said.

He said his organization hopes not to get involved in Bar Harbor politics.

“We are open to strategies to find complements between parking and transit,” Murphy said. “We don’t plan on swinging votes.”