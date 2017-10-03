Domino dominant

MOUNT DESERT — Saturday was the final day of racing for the Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor fleets’ fall series.
Ned Johnston, sailing Domino, was the winner with a final score of 10 in seven races. Jim Fernald in second place and Dave Folger in third finished in the top four in every race, after throwing out their one worst score.
Here are the series results.
- Ned Johnston
- Jim Fernald
- David Folger
- Wells Bacon
- Ken Brookes
- Fred Ford
- Tom Rolfes
- Rick Wheeler
- Pancho Cole
- Kelsea Squires
- Bill Horner
- David Schoeder