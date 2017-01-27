Dock fees to increase

MOUNT DESERT — Selectmen here Jan. 17 approved a small increase in the fees charged to visiting yachts at the town’s marina in Northeast Harbor.

The board agreed with the town’s Marine Management Committee to hike the rates by 10 cents per foot of boat length.

For 2017 the rate will be $2.85 per foot for vessels less than 50 feet long, to $3.35 for vessels 50-60 feet long and to $3.85 per foot for vessels longer than 60 feet.

Harbormaster John Lemoine noted those rates were still less expensive than many commercial marinas in the area.