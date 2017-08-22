DMR hires fish expert

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has announced the hiring of Sean Ledwin as the new director of the department’s Sea Run Fisheries and Habitat Division.

Ledwin takes over for Oliver Cox, who left the DMR for a position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Ledwin will supervise the DMR’s staff responsible for data collection and analysis, research, management and restoration of Maine’s sea run species, including alewives, rainbow smelt, Atlantic salmon, sturgeon and eels.

Before joining NOAA Fisheries, Ledwin worked as a research and field biologist, conducting research on Pacific salmon and steelhead trout on the Yukon River in Alaska and the Columbia River in Oregon and Washington.

Ledwin received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and policy from the University of Maryland in 2003, and a master’s degree in fisheries and natural resource management from the University of Michigan in 2009.