Distinguished journalist Richard Dudman dies

BLUE HILL — Richard B. Dudman, an American newsman known for his memoir “Forty Days with the Enemy,” about his 1970 capture and imprisonment by Viet Cong communist guerillas in Cambodia during the Vietnam War, died peacefully early Thursday morning, Aug. 3, at Parker Ridge retirement community in Blue Hill. He was 99. His wife, Helen, daughters and other family members were with him.

Ellsworth City Councilor and electrician Gary Fortier first met the Dudmans when they moved to Ellsworth and bought the CBS Radio Network affiliates WDEA-AM and WWMJ-FM in 1979. He and his late father, Joe Fortier, did a lot of electrical work at the radio station.

“They are true givers,” Fortier said recently. “Ellsworth is a much better place because they have been part of it.”

Besides their permanent home in Ellsworth, the Dudmans also have a cottage on Little Cranberry Island, where they have spent summers since the 1950s.

The family will announce the date and location of the funeral in coming days.