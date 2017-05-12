Detour dodger complaints on rise

BAR HARBOR — Police have stepped up patrols after receiving numerous complaints about speeding and erratic operation by drivers taking a detour around Route 3 construction.

The complaints mostly are about drivers using Norway Drive, Crooked Road and the Gilbert Farm Road.

“What we’re doing is some dedicated patrols in the area,” said Lt. Kevin Edgecomb.

No intoxicated drivers were reported during an enforcement effort Saturday, but one person was charged with driving over the speed limit. Ashley Kidder, 28, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a speeding charge.

A Hancock woman was stopped by police Friday after an officer saw her vehicle strike a fire hydrant on the Crooked Road.

Officer Judson Cake was on patrol when he watched a Subaru that was two vehicles ahead of him swerve off the road and hit the hydrant. When stopped, the driver, 76-year-old Mary Wilder, asked the officer what she had hit. Wilder was not charged but was warned for driving with an expired registration.

Wilder’s Subaru sustained damage to the front passenger side. The fire hydrant was ripped from the ground, Cake reported.

Police received a complaint Monday that a window had been broken on a vehicle parked on Wayman Lane. The owner believes the damage occurred sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.

Joshua White, 37, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Friday on a charge of illegal possession of scheduled drugs.

A laptop computer was reported stolen May 3 from a common area at the College of the Atlantic.

Police assisted a resident who had received two unusual messages on her answering machine last week. Edgecomb reported he listened to the messages. They were exactly the same and in a language he could not identify.

A Mount Desert Island High School class ring from 1977 was found May 2 on Main Street and later reunited with the owner.

Mount Desert

Police have a suspect in the theft of recyclable bottles and cans at a collection box in Somesville. Proceeds from the sale of the recycled items benefits high school sports programs.

Minor damage was reported in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on the Summit Road in Northeast Harbor.

Frederick Brown, 90, of Mount Desert was turning into a driveway when his 2016 Subaru was struck by a 2010 Mercedes driven by Marilyn Damon, 64, also of Mount Desert.

A 2015 Toyota sustained about $2,000 damage when the driver, Ann Rivers, 30, of Mount Desert, reportedly backed into a parked 2004 Peterbilt truck on Old Fire Lane in Northeast Harbor. There was no damage to the truck.

Southwest Harbor

An investigation into a noise complaint Saturday on the Seawall Road led to the arrest of a resident on an outstanding warrant.

Loren Spurling, 26, was arrested on a Hancock County warrant charging him with unpaid restitution and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A hypodermic needle was found Saturday alongside the Freeman Ridge Road.

A Massachusetts man’s 2011 Subaru was damaged May 3 by striking a deer on Route 102.

Thomas Howells, 73, of Springfield, Mass., was driving on Carroll’s Hill when the animal entered the road.

Tremont

Deputy Corey Bagley responded May 3 to a complaint of a driver squealing tires in the area of the Dow Point Road. Despite being on patrol in town, Bagley was unable to locate the offending driver.

Trenton

Two Tremont residents were involved in a rear-end collision Monday on Route 3.

Robert Kramp, 59, was stopped in traffic when his 2017 Ford pickup was struck by a 2014 Toyota pickup driven by 48-year-old Julie Ireland. No injuries were reported.

An Ellsworth resident reported Sunday that his vehicle had been broken into.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang spoke Monday with students at the Swans Island School about safety issues in preparation for a community trash pickup.