Detour changes temporarily

BAR HARBOR — A portion of the one-way detour on Route 3 has again been temporarily reopened to two-way traffic. The section between Old Bar Harbor Road and Sand Point Road is two-way until further notice, Department of Transportation officials said.

Construction work on Route 3 will pause for the Labor Day weekend, resuming Tuesday, Sept. 5. During Labor Day week, utility work is planned on West Street and the Eagle Lake Road, and some areas will be alternating one-way with flaggers.

This week’s work includes construction of the new wet cast wall near the Hulls Cove Schoolhouse. The last stretch of this section of the project, from Hamor Lane to the Crooked Road, is being excavated and new water lines are being installed.

Areas that already have been paved, from Sand Point Road to Lookout Point Road, are getting backed-up shoulders and driveways.