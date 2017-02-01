Derby is postponed

TREMONT — The annual Tremont Consolidated School Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday has been moved to the following Saturday, Feb. 11.

Organizer Mike Hodgdon said poor ice conditions led to the rescheduling.

Hodgdon said he would reassess ice conditions midway through next week. If local ponds and lakes still aren’t safe, alternative activities and the awarding of prizes will take place in the school gymnasium, he said.

This is the 12th year of the derby. Fish caught on any Mount Desert Island pond open to fishing are eligible. Weigh-in is at the school from 4-6 p.m.

The entry fee is $5. Entry tickets are available at the school, Gott’s Store and McEachern and Hutchins.

As usual, there are scores of prizes for those catching the top fish in one of many categories. There also are door prizes that include an ice auger, a cord of firewood and rides in either a glider or biplane. Raffle tickets are six for $5 or 35 for $25.

The winner of another raffle will be taking home a 14-foot Polar Craft aluminum boat with a 15-horsepower Yamaha outboard and EZ Loader trailer. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and limited to 750 tickets.

All proceeds go to the eighth grade class and the Tremont Parent Teacher Organization.