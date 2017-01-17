Demeo to talk about rethinking energy

BAR HARBOR — Anna Demeo, director of energy education and management at College of the Atlantic, will give a talk entitled “Rethinking Energy: Opportunities and Challenges for Communities” at Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought program at Birch Bay Village on Friday, Jan. 27, from 12-1 p.m.

Businesses and individuals are facing rising and fluctuating fuel costs. At the same time, communities across the country are increasingly faced with the impacts of climate change. In Maine, 80 percent of our residences are heated by oil, our highly dispersed population is dependent upon fossil-fueled automobile transportation, and our electricity is provided largely by imported natural gas. For these reasons, it is imperative that action be taken to increase efficiency and shift to renewable energy sources.

Fortunately, this shift also can serve to save individuals money while strengthening the local economy. The challenge for communities, businesses and individuals who want to take control of their energy future is that they often don’t know where to begin or how to gather the necessary resources. The Community Energy Center was established to help local governments, businesses and residents transition to a more sustainable way of using and producing energy while reducing costs and supporting the economy.

Demeo teaches energy and engineering courses with an emphasis on project-based, hands-on learning. She also is responsible for migrating the college away from fossil fuels by embedding the work into the educational curriculum through courses and other educational and campus-life opportunities.

Demeo has a bachelor’s from the University of Colorado and a master’s and a doctorate from the University of Maine. She spent over 10 years in industry as an electrical engineer specializing in system design. Her current research focuses on smart-grid technology and community scale renewable energy.

Food for Thought is held at Birch Bay Village in Hulls Cove. All Food for Thought events are open to the public. The lecture from noon to 1 p.m. is free, and a hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 p.m. for $11. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon, Thursday, Jan. 26. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected].