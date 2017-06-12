Curator of collections hired at MDI Historical Society

MOUNT DESERT — Rachel A. Snell has been named to the new position of curator of collections at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society.

Snell, who graduated in 2016 from the University of Maine with a doctorate in history, will manage the society’s physical and digital collections, assist in the creation of exhibits and manage the accessibility of online materials. She also will support the development of the History Trust, a collaborative effort among many of the island’s collecting organizations to preserve the region’s historical archives and engage the community in a better appreciation of their value.

Snell is a specialist in 19th-century North America, women’s history and food studies. She holds a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire. Her experience includes roles as interpreter, museum teacher and tour guide at Strawberry Banke Museum in Portsmouth, N.H. She is an active contributor to the Recipes Project, maintained by an international and interdisciplinary group of scholars interested in the study of recipes. She has participated in the Mount Desert Island Marathon as a member of Team MDI History. She also is a member of the editorial review board of “Chebacco” magazine.

“I would like to present the collections in a manner that is not limited by the museum’s boundaries,” Snell said, “but also encourages visitors to explore the island’s history through visits to History Trust partners and to highlight the history present throughout the island.”

“History is my passion, and Mount Desert Island holds a special place in my heart. I am eager for opportunities to share both these passions with a wider audience.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. Visit www.mdihistory.org.