Cruise ship vote results are in

BAR HARBOR — Voters here have finally spoken on the zoning questions dealing with cruise ship operations that have been the subject of heated debate for months. The citizens’ initiative Article 13, seeking limits on cruise ship visits, was defeated by a vote of 918-679.

Instead, Article 12 was approved by voters 945-658. The amendment, drafted by the town’s planning board, creates a new district only including the ferry terminal parcel, a Shoreline Maritime Activities District. The language used state guidelines for a district making use of a deepwater port, to avoid being considered “spot zoning.” Piers, wharfs, docks, passenger terminal, ferry terminal, marina, commercial boatyard or commercial fish pier are allowed by site plan review. The town currently regulates cruise ship operations not in the land use ordinance, but in policies set by the Town Council.

Current practice is that most of the ships that visit here (121 were scheduled last year) anchor in Frenchman Bay and send passengers ashore via smaller “tender” vessels. The tenders dock at Harbor Place and the Harborside Hotel, both owned by hotel company Ocean Properties, Ltd.

Town officials have been working with the Maine Port Authority (MPA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) for several years on a plan to use the former international ferry terminal property at 121 Eden Street as a marine terminal, including a pier capable of berthing large cruise ships.

But in November 2016, citing apparent political disagreements within the town, state officials announced that a marine terminal owned and operated by the state was no longer their goal. DOT representatives said they hoped to sell the property to the Town of Bar Harbor instead, for the purpose of developing a terminal. The town council approved an exclusive purchase option agreement with DOT last month. The agreement included a termination clause if Article 13 had been approved by voters.

Article 13 was brought forward in February by a committee of residents chaired by James Blanchard. The proposed amendment would have prohibited cruise ships longer than 300 feet from tying up to a pier. It also added a definition of “cruise ship passenger cap” and set the maximum number of passengers on any one day at the current levels – 5,500 per day in May, June, September and October, and 3,500 per day in July and August.

Under current rules, the passenger cap is reviewed and set annually by the Town Council on the advice of the Cruise Ship Committee. Writing the limit into the LUO would have required a town meeting vote for any future change.

An advertising push for the citizens’ initiative included radio and newspaper ads and dozens of lawn signs placed throughout town.

This post will be updated with complete election results June 14.