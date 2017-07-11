Cruise ship plan sparks outcry

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — More than 90 people attended a Harbor Committee meeting Monday at the fire station, the overwhelming majority of whom were protesting a planned stop in September by the cruise ship Pearl Mist.

Pearl Seas Cruises is proposing to anchor the 310-foot-long 210-passenger ship outside of Southwest Harbor on Sept. 21 and bring passengers aboard a 36-foot tender to the privately owned Beal’s Lobster Pier, where they would board buses to tour Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. This would be the first stop for a cruise ship in Southwest Harbor.

The announcement earlier this month about the potential visit has both fishermen and others up at arms regarding what would be a precedent in the town. Fishermen are concerned about damage to lobster traps and other gear; others said cruise ship visits would negatively change the character of the town and that the passengers and buses would add to traffic congestion.

In response to comments, the Harbor Committee voted 5-0 to recommend to selectmen that a permanent ban be adopted regarding cruise ship activity in the town. The ban would not affect visits by the Maine windjammer fleet and other traditional uses.

Whether selectmen can effectively ban cruise ships remains a question. While landings at town facilities can be regulated, it is unknown as to whether a ship anchoring outside the harbor in public waters and taking passengers to a privately owned facility can be banned. The matter is expected to be discussed at a July 18 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

A representative of Pearl Seas Cruises was at the meeting at the fire station. When questioned, he admitted that advertising for the cruise shows the port of call as Bar Harbor and not Southwest Harbor. The company was forced to find a different location because three ships are scheduled to be in Bar Harbor that day, he said. Bar Harbor limits cruise ship visits to three ships on a given day. There also is a maximum passenger cap.

The plan of the cruise ship company hinges on being able to bring its tender to the dock at Beal’s. The use already is prohibited at town facilities.

Justin Snyder of Beal’s Lobster Pound assured those at the meeting that there is no agreement in place with Pearl Seas Cruises at this time. He said the company wanted to hear input from all interested parties before a decision was made. He acknowledged that the dock is privately owned but added that his six-generation ties to Southwest Harbor are another consideration.

Last year, Pearl Mist anchored off Northeast Harbor and unloaded passengers at the town’s marina. It was the first time a cruise ship used that port, and the outcry that followed prompted town officials to ban cruise ships there.

