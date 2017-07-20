BAR HARBOR — Following a request from resident Ken Smith, the town’s Cruise Ship Committee is set to consider a change to the ordinance that details the group’s composition.

“It has come to my attention that Amy Powers is no longer the executive director of CruiseMaine,” Smith wrote in an email to committee Chair Eben Salvatore and town Planning Director Robert Osborne. He recommended “representative from CruiseMaine” be generalized to “member of knowledge of the cruise ship industry in the state of Maine.”

“Amy has been a very valuable charter member of the Cruise Ship Committee,” Smith wrote. “I understand that Amy is still going to be involved in the industry working for Cruise Lines International Organization.”

The Cruise Ship Committee may recommend the ordinance change to the Town Council, which must hold a public hearing before implementing the change.