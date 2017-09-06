Cruise season hits high gear

BAR HARBOR — This year’s cruise ship season may be more than half over as far as the calendar is concerned. But it really is just getting started.

A total of 92 visits are still scheduled between now and Nov. 1 out of the 171 originally scheduled. That compares to last year when 120 visits were scheduled, but only 105 ships actually dropped anchor.

The fall line-up includes maiden visits to Bar Harbor by two ships. They include Mein Schiff 6 and Disney Magic.

Mein Schiff 6 is slated to drop anchor in Frenchman Bay on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 a.m. The vessel, which can carry up to 2,534 passengers and more than 1,000 crew members, is 861 feet long.

Disney Magic comes in at 984 feet in length. It is slated to drop anchor on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8:30 a.m. It can carry up to 1,750 passengers and a crew of 945.

Those ships, however, are not the largest that will visit this fall. That honor falls to Anthem of the Seas, with a length of 1,142 feet. It is the largest capacity vessel to call in 2017, with a capacity of 4,180 passengers. It carries a crew of 2,090. It will visit twice, on Oct. 2 and again on Oct. 15.

While there are only about 60 days left in the season, many dates will see more than one ship. There will be two ships in harbor on the same day for 27 different dates. A total of three ships per day are scheduled for Sept. 13, 15, 21 and 30, and Oct. 11, 13 and 17.

While the number of cruise ship visits is up, none were allowed to exceed the daily 3,500 passenger cap for July and August. In the fall, 5,500 passengers per day are allowed.

Next year, on one day, an experimental increase in the cap will be allowed so that Freedom of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, which carry up to 4,328 and 4,180 passengers, respectively, can visit on the same day.

The purpose of the trial day is to determine whether or not extending the cap in July and August makes much of a difference.

Study results vary on what percentage of passengers comes ashore in any given port. This year, the town’s cruise committee began keeping track of these numbers with a new port of call summary document.

In 2016, passengers visiting Bar Harbor by cruise ship spent about $15 million, for an estimated economic impact of $20.2 million, according to a recent University of Maine study.

That figure is the amount passengers spent on meals, drinks, shore excursions and souvenirs while on land. That figure does not include the nearly $690,000 in fees passengers paid to the town or spending by crew members or the cruise lines themselves.

2017 Bar Harbor cruise ship fall schedule

Sept. 7 Aurora Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 8 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 9 Mein Schiff 6* Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 11 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 11 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Summit Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Crystal Serenity F Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Zuiderdam Wednesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 AIDAdiva F Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 17 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 17 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 18 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 18 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 19 Serenade of the Seas Tuesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 19 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 20 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 20 Summit F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Seabourn Quest F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Arcadia Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Crystal Serenity Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 AIDAdiva Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 23 Seabourn Quest Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 23 Insignia Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Grandeur of the Seas Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Vision of the Seas F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 26 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 26 Zuiderdam F Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Disney Magic* Friday 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Crystal Serenity F Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Le Soleal F Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 2 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 3 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 3 Zuiderdam Tuesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 4 AIDAdiva Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 4 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Summit Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 7 Serenade of the Seas Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 7 Insignia F Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Crystal Serenity Sunday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 10 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Seabourn Quest F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Pearl Mist Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Crown Princess F Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Seabourn Quest Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 14 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 15 Anthem of the Seas Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 16 Zuiderdam F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 16 Serenade of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Crystal Serenity F Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 18 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 18 Artania F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Seven Seas Mariner Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 21 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 23 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 24 AIDAdiva F Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 27 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 29 Pearl Mist F Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 30 Seabourn Quest F Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 1 Crown Princess F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

*Maiden voyage to Bar Harbor, F = Foreign arrival

Schedule courtesy of the Mount Desert Islander

www.mdislander.com