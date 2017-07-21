Crowd corrals sunken Chevy

BAR HARBOR — Every summer police respond to vehicles stuck on the sand bar to Bar Island by the incoming tide. But, an incident Monday might top those watery mishaps.

According to police, a driver from Virginia decided to leave the gravel portion of the bar and drive off through the mud flats. Understandably, he didn’t get far before his 2017 Chevrolet became stuck.

When Officer Soren Sundberg arrived shortly after noon, the vehicle’s front end was submerged and the tide coming in. Sundberg said a large group of people were able to push and free the Chevrolet, driven by Ankoni Lowman, 22, of Fairfax, Va.

A skateboarder riding in a travel lane on Cottage Street Sunday allegedly threw a bottle at a vehicle that had just passed him.

According to police, Ethan Miller, 26, of Bar Harbor lost control of his skateboard while being passed by a 1966 Chevrolet driven by Philip Sanborn, 54, also of Bar Harbor. Miller reportedly landed on the Chevrolet’s trunk before falling to the pavement. Miller had scrapes and bruises. The bottle scratched the back of the Chevrolet. No charges were filed.

A Bar Harbor woman who allegedly was driving while intoxicated was taken to a hospital for observation Saturday morning after her vehicle became stuck in a ditch on the Crooked Road.

Kathleen Johnson, 61, was charged with operating while under the influence (OUI). Police said she sustained no physical injuries.

A driver who police say abandoned his vehicle on Wayman Lane July 10 after leading police on a chase through town has been charged. Deric LaPlante, 35, of Eddington was summonsed on charges of eluding an officer, reckless conduct and driving to endanger. LaPlante reported the vehicle stolen later on the day of the incident, police said.

A Southwest Harbor man who last month slipped out of the Bar Harbor police station after being arrested on a warrant was arrested again on July 13.

Neil Long, 25, was charged with violating his bail conditions after an officer saw him drinking alcohol at a bar, police said. Long’s bail conditions include that he not possess or consume alcohol. After his escape from the police station, Long turned himself in at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on June 28. The next day, Bar Harbor police charged him with escape.

A driver who lost control of his car while trying to avoid a deer on the road Monday suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Dylan Nason, 17, of Blue Hill was southbound on Route 102 when he swerved his 2000 Chevrolet to miss the animal. The car went into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.

A golfer called police around 6 a.m. Sunday to say someone was sleeping on the fairway near the 18th hole at Kebo Valley Club golf course. The sleeper told Officer Jerrod Hardy that he dozed off during the night while stargazing.

An intoxicated and unconscious woman found lying early Saturday in the parking lot of a hardware store was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for treatment.

Brandon Monroe, 23, of Winter Harbor was arrested July 11on a domestic violence assault charge as the result of a disturbance at a downtown business.

Aaron Schuster, 24, of Pilot Grove, Miss. was arrested July 11 on charges of OUI and operating without a license.

No injuries were reported but both vehicles involved in a July 13 rear-end collision on Route 3 had to be towed from the scene.

Stephen Reese, 38, of Eagle Rock, Va. was stopped waiting to turn left into the C-Ray Lobster Pound when his 2017 Toyota was hit from behind by a 2015 Mazda driven by Mary-Elizabeth McCafferty, 30, of Freeport.

Mount Desert

A man described as “very intoxicated and unable to walk” was taken to the Bar Harbor hospital Saturday to be evaluated.

A pickup truck driven by a Milbridge man sustained front-end damage Friday when it struck the back of a stopped travel trailer on Route 102 near Echo Lake.

Karl Rossi III, 65, was unable to stop his 2004 Toyota truck in time to avoid colliding with the trailer, owned by Linda Rivelis, 65, of Baltimore, Md., according to police. The tow vehicle, a 2011 Ford truck was not damaged.

Police, at the request of a resident, on July 11 disposed of ammunition they had found in their home.

Southwest Harbor

A vendor at the Flamingo Festival craft show Saturday was warned for drinking in public.

Police investigated after receiving a call that a man with a booth at the show was drinking beer. The imbiber told police he was trying to be discreet and only had one drink. He showed the officer an empty can as proof.

Police received a report Friday that flowers had been torn from flower pots throughout the town.

People camping in a business parking lot July 11 were told to move on.

Tremont

Deputy Eric McLaughlin responded July 11 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigating, the deputy arrested 33-year-old Walter Binger of Tremont on a domestic violence assault charge.