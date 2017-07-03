Crazy busy: Gridlock closes Acadia roads

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Cadillac Mountain summit road was closed to up-bound traffic three separate times on Sunday, July 2, and twice – as of 3 p.m. – on Monday because of gridlock at the top.

The Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road also was closed for periods of time on both Sunday and Monday because of bumper-to-bumper traffic and parking lot congestion.

Part of the loop road in the Schoodic Peninsula section of the park was closed for an hour and a half on Sunday because of gridlock at Schoodic Point.

Acadia spokesman John Kelly said that with so many people in the area for the Fourth of July holiday, more road closures are expected on Tuesday.

Park officials are counting on the long-range transportation plan they are working on to provide some solutions to the traffic and parking problems that have increased dramatically in recent years. The plan is expected to be finalized by the end of 2018.