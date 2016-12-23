Crashes increase as winter sets in

BAR HARBOR — Several motor vehicle accidents were reported during winter weather events last week, including a single-vehicle crash Dec. 14 in Town Hill where the driver and her passenger were taken by ambulance to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Camalyne Mondragon, 25, of Southwest Harbor was northbound on Route 102 near the state highway garage when she lost control of her 2004 Nissan due to ice on the road. The Nissan left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Police said Mondragon complained of chest and arm pain from the air bag deploying and was treated at the hospital. Her passenger, 23-year-old Karla Mondragon, was hospitalized as a precautionary measure and not seriously injured, police said.

Ice also contributed to a Dec. 13 two-vehicle collision on Sweet Fern Lane, which is a private road.

Police said Deborah Wade, 62, of Bar Harbor was unable to stop in time to keep her 2016 Subaru from hitting a 2001 Ford driven by Suzette Cyr, 51, also of Bar Harbor. Both vehicles had to be towed.

Deer continue to be a cause of accidents.

Britney Lupo, 35, of Franklin was driving on Eden Street on Dec. 13 when her 2009 Chevrolet struck a deer on the road.

Police were called Friday to a downtown bar where an intoxicated male reportedly was passed out. The man was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor by Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance.

Mount Desert

A mother and her two young children were treated at Mount Desert Island Hospital Dec. 14 for minor injuries sustained when their vehicle slid off icy Route 198 and struck a granite outcropping.

Ariel Thibeault, 26, of Ellsworth was northbound in a 2005 Ford pickup shortly before 6 a.m. when she reportedly lost control of the truck near Upper Hadlock Pond. Thibeault overcorrected when the truck hit a guardrail, sending the vehicle across both lanes of traffic before striking the ledge.

Thibeault and her children, ages one and two, were properly secured in the vehicle. They were taken by ambulance to the Bar Harbor hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Ford pickup sustained major front-end damage.

Drivers might want to be on the lookout for a deep pothole that recently appeared on Main Street in Somesville. A driver from Southwest Harbor, 30-year-old James Gray, popped two tires on his 2009 Subaru Monday when he hit the road hazard.

Cameron Faulkingham, 23, of Mount Desert was issued a summons Friday charging him with telephone harassment.

Southwest Harbor

A driver complained Dec. 13 that a flagger in a construction zone had hit his vehicle with a traffic control sign. Lt. Mike Miller reported the vehicle was not damaged and the construction worker had already left the site when he went to investigate.

A business reported Monday that an employee might be stealing merchandise from the store. The matter is being investigated.

A Tremont man was treated Saturday at Mount Desert Island Hospital after complaining of rib and chest pain after his vehicle was struck by another at the intersection of the Seal Cove Road and Long Pond Road.

According to police, Mark Ford, 48, of Trenton was unable to stop his Subaru at the intersection during slippery road conditions. The vehicle slid into a 2005 Nissan pickup driven by Glenn Mashburn, 54, of Tremont.

Mashburn was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital by the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service after complaining of rib and chest pain, police said.