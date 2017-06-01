Crash closes busy Route 3

TRENTON — A section of Route 3 was closed for hours during peak commuter time Thursday morning after a box truck struck a utility pole near Romer’s Corner.

Trooper Travis Chapman of the Maine State Police said Tylor Perry, 24, of Glenburn was southbound around 2:20 a.m. when the rented box truck left the road.

“He fell asleep at the wheel,” Chapman said.

Perry was not injured. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and between the pole and its guy wire. The pole broke in three places.

The Trenton Fire Department responded.

Route 3 was closed between the Jordan River Road and Oak Point Road for about five hours, when one travel lane was opened, Chapman said. Two-way traffic resumed about two hours later, after Emera Maine replaced the pole and restored power.

During the closure traffic was rerouted along the Oak Point and Bayside roads.

The box truck sustained significant damage to the front end, Chapman said. No charges are expected.

According to Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Agency, Emera Maine reported that 1,054 customers were without power due to the accident. The biggest issue, he said, was power was out at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, leading to some delays.