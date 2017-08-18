Crab raffle

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources, in collaboration with the Atlantic Offshore Lobstermen’s Association and Massachusetts’s Division of Marine Fisheries, is tagging Jonah crabs to investigate migration patterns and growth. Information will be used for the Jonah crab stock assessment.

Those who haul a tagged crab should record and report the date, location, tag number, crab sex and egg status before releasing it. For green tags only, if there is a way to measure the carapace width in millimeters, that information would be appreciated as well.

Contact 774-251-9454 or [email protected] to report the information.

Every tag report will qualify as one raffle entry. Rewards will be drawn July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018: 1st place $500, 2nd place $300, 3rd place $200. Green tag reports with width measurement also will be entered into high value cash raffles drawn July 1, 2017 and 2018: 1st place $1,000, 2nd place $500.