CPR, first aid classes offered

ELLSWORTH — CPR and first aid classes will be offered by Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in the board room (accessible via Door C) of the hospital, at 50 Union St.

The CPR class, which costs $40, will take place Monday, Aug. 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The first aid class, which costs $30, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 p.m.

These classes, underwritten in part by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, meet the American Heart Association Requirements for CPR and first aid for boat captains, divers and fisherman, as well as daycare providers, teachers, coaches and lay rescuers.

Class size is limited, so register early. Call Annette Saunders in staff education at 664-5588 or email [email protected]